Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

