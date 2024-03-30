Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $238.57

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.57 and last traded at $238.45, with a volume of 18504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after buying an additional 430,604 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,738,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 162,821 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,633,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,504,000 after buying an additional 66,855 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

