Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $238.57

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.57 and last traded at $238.45, with a volume of 18504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.30.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.