Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Lifted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.91. The company had a trading volume of 361,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,978. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.