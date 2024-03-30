Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 4th

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,654,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,899,000 after buying an additional 3,808,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16,250.1% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,755,000 after buying an additional 1,902,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 408,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.