Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

