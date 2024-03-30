Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

