Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 9th

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2206 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 82,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,321. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 12 month low of C$28.90 and a 12 month high of C$34.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.50.

