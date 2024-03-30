Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2206 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance

VGRO traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.10. 82,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.50. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a twelve month low of C$28.90 and a twelve month high of C$34.15.

