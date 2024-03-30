Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

