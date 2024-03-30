Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.60

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.60 and last traded at $102.39, with a volume of 306838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

