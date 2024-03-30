Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCEB opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

