Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3155 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB opened at $63.85 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

