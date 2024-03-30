Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3155 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB opened at $63.85 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.