Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. 966,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

