VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) to Issue Dividend of $0.53 on April 5th

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5328 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PPH stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 480,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after buying an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 284.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 150,365 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4,444.9% in the second quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 141,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,464,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

