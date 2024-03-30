VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) to Issue Dividend of $0.53 on April 5th

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5328 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PPH stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 480,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after buying an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 284.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 150,365 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4,444.9% in the second quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 141,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,464,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.