VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on April 5th

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ITM stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

