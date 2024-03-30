VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 540.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 720,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,728,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 200.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 208,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 621,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $712.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.