Van Strum & Towne Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $245.93. 2,265,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.61.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

