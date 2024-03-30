Van Strum & Towne Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,039,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,588. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

