Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,300. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

