Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.42. 2,322,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $113.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

