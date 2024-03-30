Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.82. 155,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 70,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCSA. JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $704,097. Corporate insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

