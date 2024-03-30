V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Stock Performance
Shares of VCHYF remained flat at $16.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. V Technology has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.
V Technology Company Profile
