V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VCHYF remained flat at $16.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. V Technology has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

V Technology Company Profile

Featured Stories

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

