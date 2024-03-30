Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Utz Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Utz Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

UTZ opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,181 shares of company stock worth $10,754,925. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 86,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

