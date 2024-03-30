Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Utz Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
Utz Brands Stock Up 0.7 %
UTZ opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.
Insider Transactions at Utz Brands
In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,181 shares of company stock worth $10,754,925. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 86,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
