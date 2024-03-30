US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 3rd

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1413 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTEN stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

