Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 5.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 3,789,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,588,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,777 shares of company stock worth $351,209 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Upstart by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after acquiring an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after acquiring an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

