United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UUGRY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

