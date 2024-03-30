United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
United Utilities Group Price Performance
UUGRY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.68.
About United Utilities Group
