United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

PRKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PRKS opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.80. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,165 shares of company stock worth $367,057 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.