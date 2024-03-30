Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Unicaja Banco Stock Performance

Shares of Unicaja Banco stock remained flat at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Unicaja Banco has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.19.

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

