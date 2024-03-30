Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Unicaja Banco Stock Performance
Shares of Unicaja Banco stock remained flat at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Unicaja Banco has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.19.
Unicaja Banco Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unicaja Banco
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.