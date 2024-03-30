Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.99 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

