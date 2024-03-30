TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Down 56.0% in March

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the February 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TC. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TuanChe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuanChe Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TuanChe stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.54. 5,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,915. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

