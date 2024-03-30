Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trigano Price Performance

Trigano stock remained flat at $135.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00. Trigano has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

