Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,947,600 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the February 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,738.0 days.
Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance
TNGCF remained flat at $2.45 on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
