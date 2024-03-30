Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) to Issue Dividend of $1.50

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Till Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Get Till Capital alerts:

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.