Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) to Issue Dividend of $1.50

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Till Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.26.
About Till Capital
