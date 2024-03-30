Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.24. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 55,925 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 29.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The firm had revenue of C$31.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.040362 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

