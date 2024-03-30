Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 29th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Theratechnologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 63,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,188. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $40.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

