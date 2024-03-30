The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,367,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,367. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.