The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,077. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

