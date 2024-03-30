The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,115 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,932. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

