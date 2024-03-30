The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

PG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.25. 7,191,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,932. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

