The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

