The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $488.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $488.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $428.83.

AMP stock opened at $438.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.06. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

