Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of TGSGY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

