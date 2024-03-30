TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 156.4% in March

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 156.4% from the February 29th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,709 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 257,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
