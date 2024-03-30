TFB Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

