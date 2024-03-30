TFB Advisors LLC Sells 8,629 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

