TFB Advisors LLC Sells 4,648 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.