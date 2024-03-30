TFB Advisors LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

