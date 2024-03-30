TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 184,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.
Lucid Group Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
