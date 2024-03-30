TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,517.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 283,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 265,512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 222,326 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,242,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

