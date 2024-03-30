TFB Advisors LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,183,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

